



The Leader chief sports editor Andrew Atkinson was a guest at the June meeting with the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League Committee.

THE Costa Blanca Independent Pool League, based in Quesada, Costa Blanca South, got their 2022 Summer Mini league underway in June.

Formerly Quesada and District Pool League, the league was formed in 2012, with current chairman Stan West, administrator and League secretary Mick Margeram, and Committee members Keith Oakes and Kim Bryan.

“The experimental 2022 Mini Summer league started in June, with nine teams competing.

“We are trying some new rules out during the summer, ahead of the 2022-23 Winter league and we are interested to hear from players how they adapt to them,” said Stan.

“The Quesada league ran for a few years, and thereafter the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League was formed,” said Mick.

“This season everything was in place, following the Covid-19 pandemic disruption, and it was very successful.

“There were two divisions and 20 teams, with over 100 players competing,” said Mick.

Keith added: “We appreciate The Leader newspaper for their coverage and hopefully we can attract additional teams for the forthcoming 2022-23 Winter league.”

The AGM for the 2022-23 season is on August 31 at 8pm, at The Olde 9th Bar and Restaurant near Marquesa Golf. The Olde 9th and Guardian Anti Piracy Barriers are league sponsors.

The Costa Blanca Independent Pool League teams/players statistics/results, further information and documentation can be found at: https://cbipl.leaguerepublic.com

Caption: Costa Blanca Independent Pool League Committee and sponsors.