



By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 SC Torrevieja have appointed José Antonio Gil first team coach following the departure of Jesus Santander.

Gil, who arrives at the club from CD Almoradi, will be accompanied by his coaching staff.

“The club has informed Jesús Santander and Alejandro Solano of the decision not to continue under their technical direction,” said a club statement.

SC Torrevieja finished second, behind Atletico de Catral in the 2021-22 season, following promotion from the 2nd Regional last year.

“The club wish all the success to both Jesus and Alejandro. SC Torrevieja will always be your home,” added the statement.

Gil’s coaching staff includes Sergio Imbernón from Torrevieja and new addition Juan Antonio Mejías Roca, as a team analyst.

Gil and the sports management were presented by president, Cayetano Sánchez Butrón.

Gil will link-up with Manu Amores, having previously worked alongside him at CD Almoradí.