



STRATUM LANDS QUEEN ALEXANDRA STAKES!

fromthehorsesmouth.info 192-1 treble

Noble Truth G3 Jersey Stakes Royal Ascot glory

Missed The Cut ‘Golden Gates’ win

By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins trained nine-year-old veteran Statum (10-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 192-1 treble in the finale Queen Alexandra Stakes at the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting on Saturday, the 14th winning tip of the royal week.

Stratum, ridden by William Buick, gained a 1 length win ahead of Reshoun (20-1), with Calling The Wind (13-2), a head behind, third.

“He won the race last year, and once I got the inside he stayed the 2m 5f, an extreme trip.

“It’s not easy here, it’s very tough, all-in-all it’s been a good week,” said Buick.

Noble Truth

Charlie Appleby trained Noble Truth – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Group 3 Jersey Stakes, under Buick.

“He’s just a bit more relaxed after being gelded. He’s always had plentiful of ability and hopefully he can go on from here,” said winning jockey Buick.

Godolphin three-year-old Noble Truth (4-1f) gained victory ahead of 40-1 shot Find, with Dubai Poet, third.

“Noble Truth has so much energy and managed to direct it in the right channel – he has so much speed,” said Buick.

“We’ve always thought a lot of him – he certainly has ability,” added Buick.

Creative Force

Creative Force (12-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was thwarted in the £1m Platinum Jubilee Stakes by stablemate Naval Crown.

“I thought that we’d won. We were hopeful – he’s not short of speed and travelled nicely and did it well,” said winning jockey James Doyle.

Jumby

Jumby (12-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the 26 runners Wokingham Stakes, won by 18-1 shot 9st 12lbs top weight Rohaan, under Ryan Moore, with Popmaster (16-1), third.

“He enjoyed that and glad to ride him to get him back on track,” said Moore.

Missed The Cut

Missed The Cut (5-2f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – the Lucky 13th winning tip of the 5 day meeting – landed the Golden Gates Stakes Handicap, under James McDonald, with each-way tip, Sun King (12-1), third.

Newmarket

At NEWMARKET Galiac (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Class 3, seven furlongs Handicap, under Sylvester De Sousa, gaining a neck verdict over 15-8 favourite Out From Under.

It broke the duck of fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at racing headquarters, following tips Bresson, Commandment and First Ruler, being thwarted in finishing second in photo finishes!

Richard Hughes trained Crimson Sand (14-1) tipped each-way finished fourth in the Class 4 six furlongs Handicap, won by Adrian Nicholls trained Abate (12-1), with Skybet paying four places.

Perth

Lucinda Russell trained Lucky Flight (15-8f) was a winning selection at PERTH under Stephen Mulqueen in the Class 4 two miles Handicap, gaining an 8 lengths win ahead of Gordon Elliott trained Hermann Clermont.

Elliott trained Copperwell (9-4) ridden by Sean Bowen tipped to win, won the Perth Maiden Hurdle over 2m.

Redcar

James Horton trained Sound Pressure (5-6f) tipped, landed the Novice Stakes over 5 furlongs at REDCAR.

Down Royal

Joseph O’Brien trained Spartan Army (6-4) under Shane Crosse, tipped, landed the Irish Stallions Farms EBF Maiden over 1m 2f at DOWN ROYAL.

Urban Oasis (9-1) won the BoyleSports Ulster Derby ahead of tip, Aidan O’Brien trained Coughar (6-4f) gaining a 1 3/4 lengths win.

Jim Bolger trained Dancila (13-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the 1m 4f Handicap under Kevin Manning, ahead of Scenic Look, with 11-8 favourite Busselton, third.

The post Saturday’s Racing reviews appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.