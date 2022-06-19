



Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.info racing tipster hit the bookies in the pocket during the five days 2022 Royal Ascot meeting with 14 winners.

The highlight of the week was on Day 4, with a bookie-bashing 427-1 five horse accumulator.

Andrew Balding trained Coltrane (14-1) tipped each-way on the opening day landed the Ascot Stakes. Little Big Bear followed by winning the Windsor Castle Stakes on day two.

Saturday’s meeting fromthehorsesmouth.info selections returned a 192-1 treble.

On-course bookies at Royal Ascot were running for the hills after the fourth day at the royal meeting, with fromthehorsesmouth.info selections, Aidan O’Brien trained Meditate 5-2 winner of the Albany, Perfect Power’s 7-2jf Commonwealth Cup victory, Inspiral landing the Coronation Stakes, Heredia winning the Sandringham Stakes and Changingoftheguard landing the King Edward VII.

Star Sports Bookie Flynn Goward said it was a ‘bloodbath’ after losing £450,000 on-course, losing £40,000 on Meditate, laying £8,000 on Perfect Power at 4-1 and £90,000 on Inspiral at 9-4.

The punters’ cherry-on-the-cake was fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Changingoftheguard, with bets of £100,000 at 6-4 and £100,00 at 13-8.

A punter with William Hill had a 7 horse £2.50 ew accumulator – winning £300,000 – with 5 of the 7 winners tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

