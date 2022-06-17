



Royal Ascot G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes £567,100 booty

By Andrew Atkinson

The final day of Royal Ascot’s 2022 meeting on Saturday features the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs, with 27 runners going to post in a bid to bag the £567,100 winning booty.

Raiders, CJ Waller trained Home Affair and Wesley Ward trained Campanelle go to post at 5-2 and 11-2, respectively.

Creative Force (4.20) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Sacred, trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand is also worthy of each-way support.

Aidan O’Brien trained Alfred Munnings (2.30) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info under Ryan Moore to win the Listed Chesham Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Dubawi sire Alfred Munnings won on debut at Leopardstown in May, gaining a 4 1/2 lengths win over 7f, when staying on strongly inside the final furlong.

The Group 3 Jersey Stakes over 7f sees 15 runners going to post in the Class 1, with Charlie Appleby trained Noble Truth (3.05) tipped to win.

Noble Truth won a C1 at Newmarket, under William Buick in April, landing the Listed Betfair King Charles II Stakes by 6 lengths.

Monaadah, trained by Saaed bin Suroor and ridden by Jim Crowley is worthy of each-way support.

Hurricane Lane (3.40) is tipped to land the G2 Hardwicke Stakes over 1m 3f.

Charlie Appleby trained Hurricane Lane returns to the fold under William Buick after finishing third in the Group 1 Arc de Triomphe in October, beaten 3/4 length and a short head over 1m 3f, on the back of three consecutive victories last season.

31 runners head to post in the C2 Wokingham Stakes over 6 furlongs, headed by Rohaan under 9st 12lbs.

Four-year-old Jumby (5.00) priced at 12-1 trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, who finished well when sixth of 19 in the Betfair Handicap over 6f at Newmarket in April, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info to bag the £94,000 winning purse.

Archie Watson saddles seven-year-old Tabdeed, who raced in Class 1 company at Haydock and Windsor last month, worthy of each-way support at 12-1, with Hollie Doyle up.

Missed The Cut (5.35) with James McDonald booked to ride is tipped each-way in the 19 runners Golden Gates C2 Stakes over 1m 1f.

Aidan O’Brien trained Sun King priced at 16-1 is also worthy of each-way support, ridden by Ryan Moore.

The finale of the Royal Ascot 2022 meeting Queen Alexandra C2 Conditions Stakes over 2m 5f is headed by Trueshan under 10st, with Hollie Doyle up.

Galileo sire Wordsworth (6.10) trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Nine-year-old Stratum, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by William Buick is worthy of each-way support at 10-1, in a bid to repeat last year’s success.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.32 Bresson. 2.07 Commandment (ew). 2.42 First Ruler. 3.17 Reverend Rupert. 3.52 Galiac (ew). 4.32 Spirited Guest (ew). 5.09 Crimson Sand (ew).

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.14 Prospect (ew). 1.49 Sipahsalar. 2.24 Buckshaw Village (ew). 2.59 It’s Good To Laugh (ew). 3.34 Red Lacewing (ew). 4.14 Nearly A Gonna. 4.54 Angels Tale (ew).

