



Johnston-Dutch Decoy Redcar raid

By Andrew Atkinson

Redcar features the Class 3 seven furlongs Handicap on Saturday headed by nine-year-old veteran top weight Scottish Summit carrying 9st 9lbs.

Mark Johnston trained Dutch Decoy (3.22) under 8st 6lbs, with 3lbs claimer Andrew Breslin up, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, having ran in C2 company, priced at 8-1.

REDCAR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.37 Sound Pressure. 2.12 O’Rielly’s Pass (ew). 2.47 Hostelry. 3.22 Dutch Decoy (ew). 4.02 Guest List (ew). 4.38 Thin Lizzy. 5.13 Krypto Quest (ew).

Exit To Where Perth C3 tilt

Ian Jardine trained eight-year-old Exit To Where (4.07) is tipped to land the Class 3 racingtv.com/freetrial Kilmany Handicap chase over 2m 7f at Ayr on Saturday.

Exit To Where, who has been I C2 company, won at Kelso last month in a Class 4, over 2m 5f, carrying 11st 5lbs gaining a neck victory under Derek Fox, when staying on well.

Ryan Mania rides Well Planted (4.46) trained by RM Smith, tipped to win the Class 4, 2 miles Handicap, out to follow-up a win at the course on June 5.

PERTH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.42 Copperwell. 2.17 Castletown. 2.52 Wolfspear. 3.27 Lucky Flight. 4.07 Exit To Where. 4.46 Well Planted. 5.18 Go Bob Go.

Watson- Mountbatten Haydock Ormskirk Handicap bid

Haydock Park features the Class 4 Ormskirk Handicap over 7 furlongs with Archie Watson trained 9st 9lbs top weight Mountbatten (7.45) tipped to follow-up winning at Wetherby in May.

Eric Alston trained Fox Hill (6.35) under 9st 13lbs top weight, is aided by 5lbs claimer Zak Wheatley, tipped each-way in the C4 British Stallions Studs EBF Fillies Handicap over 5f.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Sea On Time. 6.35 Fox Hill (ew). 7.10 Indiana Be. 7.45 Mountbatten. 8.15 Dulla Bhatti (ew). 8.45 Rainbow Colours (ew).

