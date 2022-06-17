



Hills-Lady Madonna on song at Lingfield

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Hills trained Lady Madonna (6.55) under Marco Ghiani, carries 8st 13lbs bottom weight in the Class 5 six furlongs Novice Stakes at Lingfield Park’s evening meeting on Saturday.

Spangled Mac and Zero Carbon are dangers, but Hills three-year-old Lady Madonna will come on from finishing fourth of 14 at Newbury last month over 7f, when weakening in the final furlong, having raced keenly and having every chance two furlongs out.

Saaed bin Suroor trained 10st 2lbs top weight Chief Of Staff (8.30) with 3lbs claimer Stefano Churchi up, is tipped each-way in the C5 Sky Sports 1m 2f Handicap.

Four-year-old Chief Of Staff, a winner at Brighton last season, finished second at Lingfield when beaten a length by 5-6f The Whipmaster over 1m 2f in May, having raced wide, having every chance in the final furlong.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.18 Dark Kris. 5.50 Star Player. 6.20 Gigi’s Beach. 6.55 Lady Madonna. 7.30 Janus. 8.00 Tralee Hills (ew). 8.30 Chief Of Staff (ew).

Couga-Shajak head-to-head in Down Royal BoyleSports Ulster Derby

Cougar (4.25) trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by JA Heffernan is tipped to land the BoyleSports Ulster Derby over 1m 4f at Down Royal on Saturday.

Johnny Murtagh trained Shajak is the main danger, noted when winning at Tipperary in May.

Murtagh trained Highland King (2.35) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Barclay Communications Handicap over 1m 2f.

Highland King was a beaten favourite at Leopardstown this month, over 1m 2f, and is out to make amends under Ben Coen.

Joseph O’Brien trained Spartan Army (2.00) gets the nod over A Shin Undine, second at Sligo and Gowran Park last month.

Spartan Army finished third, behind odds-on favourite Gradulations at Sligo in May over 1m 2f on second run and will come on from the outing.

DOWN ROYAL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Spartan Army. 2.35 Highland King. 3.10 Dudley’s Bar (ew). 3.45 Eclat De Lumiere (ew). 4.25 Cougar. 5.05 Storm Steps. 5.40 Dancila.

The post Saturday’s Racing Previews and tip Lingfield Park and Down Royal appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.