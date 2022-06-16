



The medical services managed to stabilize a 68-year-old woman who had been dragged out of the sea on Thursday morning at La Mata beach, but on arrival at the Torrevieja Hospital she had died

The CICU was alerted that a woman had been pulled unconscious from the water on La Mata Beach in Torrevieja. A SAMU unit and an SVB unit travelled to the scene of the events. Members of the lifeguard service had performed cardiac massage on the swimmer.

The SAMU medical team continued with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques and were able to stabilize her, but upon her arrival at the Torrevieja Hospital she had died.