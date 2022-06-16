



Changingoftheguard G2 King Edward VII Stakes tilt

O’Brien-Meditate eye G3 Albany Stakes glory

By Andrew Atkinson

The Group 3 Albany Stakes over 6 furlongs opens day 4 of the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting, with 18 runners going to post in a bid to win the £59,200 winning purse.

Aidan O’Brien trained Meditate and Saeed bin Suroor trained Mawj head the betting in the Class 1 race, both undefeated to date.

Meditate notched up two victories at Naas and The Curragh, the former a Group 3 success in May.

Mawj is stepping up after winning a C4 at Newmarket last month on debut run in impressive style.

Experience gets the nod, with Meditate (2.30) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info, under Ryan Moore.

The Group 1 Commonwealth Cup over 6 furlongs sees 20 runners go to post with Richard Fahey trained Perfect Power (3.05) tipped to win. David Loughnane trained Go Bears Go is tipped each-way.

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes over 1m 3f sees 19 runners going to post, headed by Ever Present, carrying 10st, with bottom weight Ajero carrying 8st 10lbs.

Masshoor (3.40) a winner at The Curragh in May is tipped each-way, with BM Coen up.

John and Thady Gosden trained Trawlerman ridden by Frankie Dettori is also worthy of each-way support.

John and Thady Gosden trained Inspiral (4.20) is tipped to land the Group 1 Coronation Stakes (Fillies) over 7 furlongs, under Frankie Dettori.

undefeated in four starts, three-year-old Inspiral sired by Frankel has notched up wins at Newmarket (twice), Doncaster and Sandown.

Inspiral returns after finishing first in the Group 1 bet365 Fillies Mile in October when winning impressively. Cachet, ridden by James Doyle is worthy of each-way support.

The C2 Sandringham Stakes over 1m sees 29 runners going to post, with Richard Hannon jnr trained Heredia (5.00) under Sean Levy, tipped each-way.

Roger Varian saddles Zanbaq, under Jim Crowley, also worthy of each-way support, returning to Class 1 after winning a C4 at Haydock Park last month.

The Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes over 1m 3f sees six runners head to post, with Aidan O’Brien trained Changingoftheguard (5.35) under Ryan Moore tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Changingoftheguard finished fifth of 17 at Epsom this month in the Cazoo Derby, behind Desert Crown, having won at Chester and Dundalk, and is out to bag the £142,059 winning purse.

The finale race is the C2 Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes over 5 furlongs with 31 runners going to post, headed by top weight Ruthin, carrying 9st 9lbs.

Johnny Murtagh trained Ladies Church (6.10) is tipped each-way, noted when second at Cork in May when beaten a neck by 5-6 favourite Sacred Bridge.

Charlie Hills trained Loves Me Like A Rock, carrying 8st 7lbs, ridden by Kieren Shoemark is also worthy of each-way support, returning to C1 company after running in Class 2 races at Newmarket in April.

