



If you’ve been looking for a real cricket betting provider, 1win is a good choice. We’ll tell you why in this article. Find out their main benefits, what bonuses they offer, and more.

1win About

With 1win you can play and bet. Every day this feature adds new promotions, allowing local players to choose from over 1,000 events including cricket betting. 1win India as a legal bookmaker under a gaming license from Curacao.

The minimum deposit is 300 Indian rupees and players can make their deposits using some of the most popular local payment methods such as GPay, Skrill, PayTM, and UPI and receive a bonus of + 500% up to 75,000 Indian rupees. The company also has a user-friendly app for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS that customers can easily download.

1win Pros and Cons

Pros

Loyalty system. Players can become VIPs depending on their performance. VIP players receive additional cash bonuses and personal support from a dedicated team.

Welcome bonuses for the first deposits, as well as promo codes that give you an extra percentage on subsequent deposits.

They provide players with no deposit bonuses with a limited usage each.

Promotions and rewards on an ongoing basis.

Multilingual call center.

Push notifications.

Personalized email and SMS newsletters.

Cons

Some bonuses are really hard to win back.

1win Official Site for Betting

The 1Win official website is quite modern and has all the necessary functionality. The player immediately sees the betting line in the center, and there are auxiliary tabs on the sides. Registration is available at the top right, and support is available at the bottom. The website is available in two languages: Hindi and English. In addition to the main page, there is an adapted mobile version. Navigation of the site is simple and easy enough. Many things are intuitive, as the design is similar to many other bookmakers. The menu is not overloaded by sections.

The official 1win website has an informative home page. There are tabs with all the features. The current promotions are shown in the middle and the top betting events are shown below.

1win Official Site – Features

Vsport

This new section brings together a variety of sports simulators. The user is encouraged to create a gaming environment in one of the virtual sports and then bet on these events. There is also a demo mode where you can try out the section before playing for money.

Cases

A huge collection of all sorts of cash. They can be sorted by theme. For example, choose from popular memes or YouTube stars. The rules are very simple. For a certain amount of money to open a particular case. Depending on the parameters, they may contain a different amount. For example, by opening a “Beginner” position for 100 INR, a player has a chance to win between 20 and 1000 INR. At 1win, the cases show the information with the funds in them as well as the amount of the money already handed out. The latest winnings of the players are shown on the left.

TVbet

Another new section where the most popular lotteries and bingo games are streamed live. Ball numbers or ball ranges are available for betting. The hosts are beautiful women who host the show in English.

1win Mobile Betting

In addition to the main website, there is a mobile version of the resource, and you can also download the bookmaker’s official app at 1win. In terms of functionality, both products are not inferior to the full version. They only have changes on the design and navigation level. Some things have been redesigned to display and function better on mobile devices.

At 1win you can download the app on Android or iPhone without any problems. All you have to do is click on the relevant operating system icon under the login button and start installing the software. The icon for the mobile version is also located there. You do not even have to click on it. It will open automatically as soon as you access the website from your phone. To set up a mobile version, simply open your browser settings and modify it to suit you. However, even without any additional settings, there will be no problems with the operation of the simplified version of the website.

What’s particularly nice is that if you download 1win on your Android or iPhone, you can get a cash bonus. Not every bookmaker’s office will be able to offer 75 000 INR to your bonus account just for installing the software. When downloading the app on android, you should remember to allow the installation of files not from the official shop in the settings.

1win Sports

Line

The most popular sports are football, basketball, hockey, and others. These sports have a very deep lineup, not only the top divisions but also some of the lower divisions. The spreads will please any fan.

Bets on various cultural, world, and political events are accepted. For example, you can bet on the presidential elections, or on who will win an award. Unusual sports are also available.

Live

For live betting, the lines are also quite good. For almost all sports, you can find live bets. Of course, most of them will be in popular sports disciplines. You can place a bet pretty quickly, if they are no longer accepted, it will show up on the website.

To find a particular event that is going on right now, you need to find the Live section on the home page and click on it. You will immediately see all the sporting events sorted by sport.

In Live mode, you can see the statistics of the teams and participants. In general, this model in the bookmaker’s office works well and is not inferior to its competitors.

The odds

If we talk about the odds and betting odds, the company is trying to stay at a certain level. It does not go overboard and does not offer any overpriced odds to its users, but it always stays on par and can boast decent lines for almost all types of sports.

The company also offers to choose the odds system in which all bets will be displayed. There are several options to choose from. This also increases the variability and becomes a plus in the eyes of a new customer.

1win casino

The Casino section features slots from more than 20 providers, including Netent, Betsoft, MG, and 1×2. From 3D slots, one-armed bandits, card and table games, video poker, scratch cards, lotteries, and roulette, there’s something for everyone. And that’s not even a complete list. Importantly, most of the products are provided with a free demo for trial purposes.

In addition to slots, 1win has a live dealer casino. The Live games section includes several types of blackjack and roulette, as well as baccarat. The TVbet section includes keno, backgammon, poker, and live betting on mini lotteries. More recently, the company has also launched a poker room with the ability to play multiple tables at once.

1win Welcome Bonus

All Indian players can get a huge welcome bonus of 500% on their first deposit after registering a new account. The maximum amount you can get is 75,000 Indian rupees! You are advised to think carefully as this offer only applies to your first deposit. You can use this bonus and make big bets through the official website or the 1win app for Android and iOS:

Complete your registration.

Refill your account.

Make your first bet.

The money that comes to you as a bonus will be kept in your bonus account. After your first winning bet, you will receive 5% of your winnings from your bonus account into your main account.

1win India Payment Options

You can make an account here in several different currencies. This variation attracts a large number of customers who can choose any one that suits them. The site offers deposits and withdrawals not only to Visa and Mastercard but also to various e-wallets. The minimum amount to deposit is 100 INR or the equivalent in any of the currencies. The bookmaker doesn’t charge any commission for deposit and withdrawal.

Customer Support

Sometimes users may have questions regarding certain bets, other queries, or questions about payouts. In such a case, you should contact customer support. They do a very good job. The methods have been tried and tested for years and they are successful. There are three options for contacting support: