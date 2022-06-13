



By Andrew Atkinson

Golden Pal and high class Australian raider Nature Strip head-to-head in King’s Stand Stakes

Day one of the 2022 prestigious Royal Ascot meeting gets underway on Tuesday, June 14, with the opening race being the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Baaeed (2.30) goes to post long odds-on at 1-5, with punters hardly able to buy a pint from any winnings collected from the William Haggas trained star, set to bag the £340,000 winning purse.

The Group 2 Coventry Stakes 17 runners field leaves punters vying to bag the first past the post, with Aidan O’Brien trained Age Of Kings (3.05) under Frankie Dettori and stablemate Blackbeard, with Ryan Moore up, out to complete a 1-2.

The Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes over 5 furlongs features 18 runners, with Wesley Ward trained Golden Pal (3.40) and high class Australian gelding Nature Strip going head-to-head.

The Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes over 7f sees Coroebus (4.20) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick head to post odds-on favourite.

The Ascot Stakes (Heritage Handicap) over 2m 2f sees 20 runners go to post, with Andrew Balding trained Coltrane (5.00) with 5lbs claimer Callum Hutchinson in the saddle tipped each-way.

John and Thady Gosden trained Marshall Plan is also worthy of each-way support, with Frankie Dettori up.

The C1 Listed Wolfreton Stakes over 1m 1f sees 16 runners go to post, with Majestic Dawn (5.35) trained by P & O Cole, ridden by Jim Crowley tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Star Safari trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is also worthy of each-way support.

The finale, C2 Cooper Horse Stakes Handicap over 1m 6f sees 19 runners go to post, with the John and Thady Gosden-Frankie Dettori partnership of Stowell (6.10) back up in trip, tipped each-way.

Okita Sushi, trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by DP McDonagh, also worthy of each-way support, going up against Aidan O’Brien trained favourite Cleveland, ridden by Ryan Moore.

