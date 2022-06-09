Registration now open for the Pilar de la Horadada Half Marathon





Both the half marathon and a 10km race will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with over 1,000 participants expected for a flat route that will be run through the main streets of Pilar de la Horadada.

The Councilor for Sport said that this year the event “will have prizes for all categories, from the junior to the senior category” and that they will also encourage the participation of local runners “with an exclusive prize for this category.”

Registration can be carried out at this link: https://www.alcanzatumeta.es/11-media-maraton-y-10k-pilar-de-la-horadada/

Link to Youtube video: https://youtu.be/hwuK3ymVBlc