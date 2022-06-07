



500 roosters, hens and chickens from Torrevieja’s streets and parks will be rounded up in June.

The birds will be placed into school farms and sanctuaries, without being sacrificed, said a city council spokesperson.

Torrevieja City Council has acted in the wake of increasing road safety studies in recent years within ten areas of the Municipality.

“A contract of €8,000 has been agreed for the removal of roosters, hens and chickens from the streets, squares, roads and roundabouts of Torrevieja, occupied by these birds in recent years.

“To be undertaken to reduce the impact of the domestic poultry in various parks and areas of the city.

“The Department of Animal Protection, directed by Concha Sala, has processed this minor contract that will be awarded after being chosen from three companies, amounting to €8,470.

Caption: Roosters, hens and chickens removed from Torrevieja’s streets. Photos: Helen Atkinson.