Garden Felix





ROSEMARY is a perennial evergreen shrub with blue flowers, that can become a bit of a burden, if not managed properly.

It is an aromatic and distinctive herb with a sweet, resinous flavor that is often used for seasoning poultry, lamb, stews, and soups.

It’s strongly recommended to start new rosemary plants from cuttings, taken from established plants, as cuttings grow quickly in good conditions and should be ready for outdoor planting in about eight weeks.

Plant in full sun, in well-draining soil, as rosemary will not tolerate being consistently wet.

Be sure to give your plants enough room to grow, once established, rosemary can eventually grow to about four feet tall and also spread four feet.

Prune regularly, to keep in shape, and so that plants don’t get lanky.

To havest simply snip off the young stems, to use fresh, or hang them in the kitchen to dry out, then store in air tight jars.

Only harvest up to a third of the rosemary at any one time, which will allow the plant to replace its growth.

There are many other uses for rosemary, such as a tea drink, which is said to enhance your memory.

Alternatively, you can wear a sprig of rosemary in your hair to improve your memory; a sprig of rosemary under your ironing board cover will release its fragrance, with the heat of the iron!