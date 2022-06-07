Spangles’ Jubilee Celebration tea party





The Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate HM Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign, something that no other monarch in history has achieved, could not be ignored by Spangles Ladies Harmony Chorus.

Many weeks in the planning saw the fundraising team of Maggie Reilly, Susie Wyatt and Gale Booth pull off a sell-out event last Friday, a magnificent Jubilee Afternoon Tea, with fabulous cakes baked by Maggie and savouries provided by several Spangles members, could not have been better!

There was a moment of panic when the power failed, just as guests started to arrive and Spangles is extremely grateful to David Christopher from GDC Services for coming to the rescue! The urn and kettles were back on track in time!

Each table was named after a member of the Royal Family, with a short anecdote about each one. The guests were assigned their own Spangle waitress, adorned in a pinnie, especially made by Gale Booth. The room was dressed in lilac, with bunting and table runners made by Sheila Pina.

Spangles not only provided the delicious fare, but they also provided cutlery, china, savouries, prizes, crafts, their time and so much more to make this event a resounding success. Thanks go to Cora Haig in Scotland, who made and packaged some beautiful Scottish Tablet, which was a sell out on the craft stall, and to Barbara Hewson for the delicious mini-quiches.

Once the guests were all served, Spangles performed some of their repertoire and received not one, but two standing ovations.

“We strive to be the very best we can in everything that we do, and this event proves that. It wasn’t easy putting it together, but it was worth it to see the smiles on everyone’s faces” Musical Director, Valerie Lynch said. “As the saying goes, ‘It takes a village’, and that culture certainly exists in Spangles.”

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com