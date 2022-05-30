



Torrevieja Cala Rocas Blancas urbanisation has re-opened a pedestrian path to the sea – blocked in 2021 following the installation of a metal fence and two gates that caused an outcry.

The closure of the path access to the coves has lead to the Generalitat and the City Council of Torrevieja opening urban discipline files on works without a license, for lacking a license and occupying public domain on protection and traffic easement.

These files have now been resolved, after demanding that those responsible demolish all the works and restore the area to its previous state. The Generalitat has also imposed a fine of 1,300 euros on them for violating the Coastal Law.

The owners have partially complied with the resolution of the Generalitat and the City Council allowing the passage to the public domain and the sea.

The path was closed by residents along with the stairs, without authorisation and without a license.