



By Andrew Atkinson

Junior cricket in Spain is set to receive a boost with the inaugural junior cricket tournament in June.

Spain National Women’s Cricket captain and LaManga Torrevieja CC star Elspeth Fowler told The Leader: “I’m not really involved with the juniors at LMTCC.

“There is a group of around 10-12 who come to training on a regular basis, with Neil Brook and Andy McCulloch leading the juniors at La MangaTorrevieja CC.”

Over 100 cricket teams in Spain take to the crease, underlined by a paltry eight junior teams playing league cricket, in comparison to over 3,000 teams in the UK and 350 in Germany.

Cricket Espana are investing in the men’s national team and also supporting youth development, for both boys and girls’ cricket.

The sole governing body for cricket in Spain are applying for federation status, which will have added benefits of government funding, assistance with finding venues to play the game, and the ability to grant permission for the sport to be added to school curriculums.

The Junior cricket championship will be staged in Mallorca on June 11-12 at Campo de Fútbol San Marçal in Portol, with four teams of eight players from the Costa Del Sol, Madrid, Barcelona and hosts Mallorca Meerkats with teams playing twice, in a league format.

Mallorca Meerkats founder, Chad Harwood-Jones, said: “We are really excited to be hosting Spain’s first ever junior cricket championship in Mallorca.

“Having started the club 18 months ago it’s been fantastic to watch the boys develop, and we are now able to put the training into action by competing in a tournament.”

Cricket Espana CEO, John Howden, said: “It is fantastic that a Junior tournament like this is taking place in Mallorca, with club and regional representation from mainland Spain.

“It is a testament to the hard work that is going on in Mallorca that an initiative like this is taking place in San Marcal, and we look forward to many more of these events for aspiring young cricketers in the near future.”

Harwood-Jones added: “Together, with the senior club, we are soon to be starting a crowdfunding campaign to invest in a permanent home for cricket on the island, which is a really exciting prospect.

“The land and facilities are in place, we now need the funds to make the dream a reality, so the island can compete with Menorca and Ibiza, both of whom have their own ground. The juniors are the future of cricket on the island.”

Caption: Neil Brook and Andy McCulloch: leading LMTCC juniors.