The decision to have an inspection came after Humanitarian slipped up on the bend, when entering the home straight.

Track officials and jockeys, including senior jockey Franny Norton, walked the track after the incident and the decision was made to abandon racing.

“The stewards held an inquiry with the jockeys after the incident in the last race.

“After consulting with the jockeys, the safety representatives and the racecourse, it was concluded that the meeting should be abandoned due to concerns.

“A horse slipped on the home bend, we had a look at it and carried out a full inspection as is the procedure and the stewards came to the conclusion to abandon,” said Chester clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch.

“We’ve done a lot of extra work on that bend, aerating it and doing work before this meeting. It hasn’t happened to me here before.

“I’ve had a lot of experience at Chester, having been here previously. Charles Barnett, who is a director here, hasn’t experienced it either and we’ve got a very experienced head groundsman.

“It’s very disappointing for everyone and we’ve just got to assess it and see what we can do differently and try and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he added.

