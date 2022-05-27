



Navan – Age Of Kings Lynn Lodge tilt

Navan, where the going is good-good to yielding in places, features the Lynn Lodge Stud Irish Ebf Maiden over 5f on Saturday’s eight racecard meeting.

Aidan O’Brien trained Age Of Kings (1.40) with Ryan Moore up is tipped to win the Lynn Lodge, noted when second on debut at Naas when going under a nose behind 10-11 favourite Shartach over 5f on May 7.

Curraheen Princess (2.15) is tipped each-way in the Gain 5 furlongs 19 runners field under James Doyle, noted when running on well to win at Navan over 5f on May 14.

Joseph O’Brien saddles Como Park (2.50) tipped to win the Navan Racecourse Maiden over 5f, noted when third at Leopardstown over 1m 4f this month.

Joseph O’Brien trained Voice Of Angels (3.25) under 7lbs claimer J. Coen is tipped to land the Irish Stallions Farms EBF over 1m.

Sir Antonino (4.00) trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by D. P. McDonogh is tipped each-way in the Royal County Handicap over 1m 2f, noted when behind Sun King at Bellestown over 7f in April.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Olivia Maralda. 1.40 Age Of Kings. 2.15 Curraheen Princess (ew). 2.50 Como Park. 3.25 Voice Of Angels. 4.00 Sir Antonino (ew). 4.35 Paris Peacock. 5.10 Intend (ew).

Punchestown – O’Brien-Embittered tipped in Ladbrokes feature

Punchestown, where the going is good-good to yielding in places, features the Ladbrokes Handicap chase over 2 miles on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Joseph O’Brien trained Embittered (1.20) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Ladbrokes feature.

Willie Mullins saddles Heia (2.33) ridden by Paul Townend tipped to land the Ladbrokes Novices Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Off You Go (3.08) who ran second at Killarney on May 16 behind 2-7 favourite Shewearsitwell trained by Willie Mullins is tipped to win the Ladbrokes Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Gordon Elliott trained Buddy Rich (4.53) a winner at Navan in November, is selected to win the Ladbrokes Handicap hurdle over 2m.

Halibut (5.28) who finished third of 23 on debut, is tipped to land the Ladbrokes Flat race over 2m under 7lbs claimer Mr. B. W. Harvey.

PUNCHESTOWN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Embittered (ew). 1.55 Echoes Of Family (ew). 2.33 Heia. 3.08 Off You Go. 3.43 Flaming Moon. 4.18 Showbusiness. 4.53 Buddy Rich. 5.28 Halibut.

The post Saturday’s Racing Previews: Navan and Punchestown news and tips appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.