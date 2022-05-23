



The Department of Health in Pilar de la Horadada held a nutritional education program on Monday called Healthy Breakfasts. The activity was held in each of the CEIP Early Childhood and Primary Education Centres in the town.

The aim of the breakfast was to encourage children to develop healthy eating habits at an early age, something that will help them enjoy good health.

As part of the activities, a Healthy Breakfast consisting of a sandwich, a piece of fruit and a bottle of wate, was distributed to all the boys and girls in attendance.

In addition, there was a professional nutritionist in attendance, carrying out a theoretical-practical workshop for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students, to whom she explained the properties of fruit and vegetables. It was a participatory and playful activity, where the children each learned by playing with fun questions and answers.

The local company Surinver assisted with this initiative by donating all of the fruit as did the Parents Associations at each school.