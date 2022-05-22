



By Andrew Atkinson

Chicago Bear (13-2) under 10st tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the William Hill Handicap over 1 mile at the Curragh on Saturday to complete a 231-1 accumulator.

Johnny Murtagh trained four-year-old Chicago Bear, ridden by Ben Coen, gained a neck victory ahead of Morning Approach (25-1) carrying 9st in the 26 runners field, with Plunkett, 6-1 favourite a neck behind, third.

Chicago Bear, backed from 8-1, raced mid-division, making headway under 2 furlongs out, under pressure but kept on well inside final furlong to lead close home.

Brad The Brief (9-2), Native Trail (2-5), Fiach Mchugh (3-1) ridden by Andrew Slattery, and Chicago Bear (13-2) returned £643 on a Yankee bet.

Caption: Johnny Murtagh saddled Chicago Bear to complete fromthehorsesmouth.info 231-1 accumulator.

The post Chicago Bear completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 231-1 Curragh accumulator appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.