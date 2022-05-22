Nietzche’s Star and Elsals fromthehorsesmouth.info Lingfield 19-1 double





By Andrew Atkinson

Andrew Balding trained Nietzche’s Star and KP De Foy trained Elsals tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info returned a 19-1 double at Lingfield Park on Saturday night.

Tom Quealey rode three-year-old Nietzche’s Star (11-2) to victory in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap over 6 furlongs, gaining a 1 1/2 lengths win ahead of Major Gatsby (11-2).

Elsals (2-1) under Daniel Muscutt, won the At The Races Maiden Stakes over 7 furlongs, gaining a 2 1/4 lengths win ahead of Eve Johnson Houghton trained Cabinet Of Clowns, ridden by Charles Bishop.

Light N Strike Stratford win

Emma Lavelle trained Light N Strike (11-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the C3 Handicap Chase over 2m 3f at Stratford on Saturday, under Thomas Bellamy.

Six-year-old Light N Strike, carrying 11st 11lbs, who was reluctant to start, was held up, making headway to go second three out, ridden and lead approaching last, to go clear on the Flat to gain a 7 1/2 lengths win.

Caption: Andrew Balding: Nietzche’s Star Lingfield win.

Caption: Thomas Bellamy: Light N Strike Stratford win.

