



By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Native Trail (2-5) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh under William Buick to bag the €289,999 winning purse.

Native Trail stayed on strongly gaining a 1 3/4 lengths win ahead of New Energy (40-1) with Imperial Fighter (28-1) third.

Hugh Palmer trained Brad The Brief tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info (9-2) from 6-1 won the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes under William Buick.

Aidan O’Brien trained Blackbeard (5-2) won the Group 3 Gain Marble Hill Stakes over 6 furlongs ahead of Tough Talk (evens).

Blackbeard, ridden by Ryan Moore, made all to gain a 3 1/2 lengths victory: “He’s coming forward every run. We weren’t sure that he would get the six, and we ran him here to see if he could be a Coventry Stakes colt but he got it very well.

“He relaxed very well and quickened very well which is what you would love about him.

“He learned a lot from his run here last time, his first run on grass, and he has come on an awful lot from that.

“We thought he would either be a Norfolk Stakes or a Coventry Stakes colt, but we would have to think he is a Coventry Stakes colt after that,” said O’Brien.

Image courtesy Curragh Racecourse

The post Curragh – Native Trail Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.