



By Andrew Atkinson

Jim Crowley rode Majestic Dawn (3-1) to victory in the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes over 1m 1f at Goodwood on Saturday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 36-1 double.

P & O Cole trained six-year-old Majestic Dawn gained a three and three quarter lengths win ahead of Mark Johnston trained West End Charmer, under Franny Norton, with Stormy Antarctic, third.

Majestic Dawn made all and went clear to stay on unchallenged, to chalk up a fifth career win.

Hugh Morrison trained Surrey Gold (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second under Sean Levy in the Brenda Reid Memorial Handicap, when going down a neck in a photo finish, behind winner Inchicore (9-2) ridden by Andrea Atzeni.

