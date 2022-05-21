



By Andrew Atkinson

Lil Guff (9-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Cazoo Edge Green Handicap over six furlongs at Haydock Park on Saturday.

David and Claire Kubler trained Lil Guff, backed from 5-1, gained a 1 1/4 lengths win under James Doyle, ahead of 4-1 favourite Kidwa trained by KP De Foy and ridden by David Probert.

Outgate (7-1) tipped each-way finished third in the Cazoo Silver Bowl Handicap over 1m, behind winner Clive Cox trained Whoputfiftyintoyou (6-1).

Flaming Rib (11-2) ridden by James Doyle, tipped each-way, finished second in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes, won by El Caballo, beaten a neck.

