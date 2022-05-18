



So many people dream of living in Spain. So, it is no surprise that when perusing Expat satisfaction surveys Spain ranks very near the top. There are around 5.5 million residents living in Spain that were born in another country. Below is a guide to what life is like for Expats who choose to live in Spain.

Living in Spain in 2022

Most expats talk about the quality of life they experience living in Spain. Life is lived at a slower pace. There is time to sit and drink coffee, have lunch with friends and of course there is siesta. The climate is wonderful and the cost of living makes life easier. And not to forget the friendliness of the Spanish people.

Speaking Spanish

Some expats know a little Spanish, enough to get by on a daily basis. Obviously deciding whether to learn the language is a personal choice but it is important to remember that 50% of the young people in Spain do not speak any other language but Spanish.

It might be possible to get by with no Spanish in the big cities where more English is spoken but in smaller towns and more rural areas it will be almost impossible to find anyone speaking English. You will definitely need the help of Spanish speaking friends if you want to get anything accomplished, like if you need to get a visa or local residency card. There are different options for learning Spanish and it may be very worth your while to look into them.

Transport options in Spain

Spain, like many European countries, has very good and well-functioning transport infrastructure. You have lots of options and they are all easy to use and not expensive.

Air Travel is also convenient with Spain having around 50 airports so not difficult to reach one when you want to travel to Europe or other destinations and internal flights are reasonably priced. The largest of the airports are in Madrid, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, the Costa del Sol and Alicante.

Rail travel

Rail travel for local trips and longer trips are very popular and a great way to get to where you want to go. You get to relax and enjoy the wonderful news as you travel. The rail network in Spain works very efficiently and is a cheap way to explore the country.

Driving

Like most of Europe, cars drive on the right-hand side. This may be difficult for Expats from the UK to get used to. People often complain about the way people drive in Spain but “Spain has just 3.7 road deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. This compares exceptionally well with the 12.4 in the US and 5.6 in Australia.”

Expats can use their original license for 6 months when they arrive in Spain. After this time, you will need to exchange it or take the test in order to get a new license. Most European countries are on the list whereby it is possible to exchange it for a Spanish one. However, some are not, like the US, Australia and Canada and these drivers will need to redo the test. Also following Brexit those coming from the UK will also now need to redo the test.

Expats and health care in Spain

Most Expats do have some form of private health care cover. There are many to choose from and they offer great benefits and a wide choice of medical professionals. They are also affordable. Having some private health cover is also required when applying for a visa.

However, Spain does have a very good public health care system and all citizens are entitled to access the system and receive free healthcare. This is also true for expats who are paying into the social security system.

People live a long and healthy life in Spain, eating plenty of good food, and following a Mediterranean diet which is thought to be extremely beneficial to good health.

The lifestyle

A lot of time in Spain is spent outdoors, meeting with friends and family. Obviously, the weather has a hand in this. Outdoor activities, like fishing, biking and hiking are popular as is eating out which can be done very cheaply. There are lots of festivals and community events that are celebrated throughout the year and even the smallest of towns has some traditions and festivals that draws the community together. These are what underlies the rhythm of life in Spain.

The cost of living

Spain is considered one of the cheapest places to live in Western Europe. However, how much you choose to spend is a different matter. Where you wish to live and in what kind of home you choose will affect how much you need to spend. Living in cities like Madrid or Barcelona will be far more expensive than living in a small beach town or inland.

According to OECD statistics “the average disposable income in Spain is USD $23,999 – USD $7,600 below the OECD average. The US average is USD $45,284 – almost double that of Spain.”

Living in Spain is therefore very affordable. Eating out is not expensive with a 3- course meal coming in at below 10 or 20 euros and that may even include a glass of wine! Fresh seasonal produce is available as is wine and beer and at much lower prices than in other European countries.

Spain also has great national chain retailers like Desigual, Zara and Pull & Bear in most large towns. Clothes at these retailers are very affordable.

Political stability in Spain

Spain is a functioning democracy, far from Franco’s dictatorship in 1978. There are still issues that need working on, like Catalan independence. But Spain is focused on moving forward from its past. The Covid 19 pandemic did weaken the economy and put a lot of pressure on social institutions but security has improved greatly over the last ten years and tourists and citizens can enjoy a very safe and secure environment.

Business and finance in Spain

The large cities like Madrid and Barcelona offer the best career opportunities so many immigrants make their way there.

The Financial crisis in 2008 hit Spain hard but the economy is now growing. There is quite a lot of bureaucracy to deal with in Spain which can cause frustration and slow things down but things have definitely improved in recent years. Property prices are pretty stable and have been growing steadily and there are still many good investments to be found all around the country.