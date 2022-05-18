



Although the future of the Mar Menor seemed to be showing signs of improvement, according to both the experts of the Mar Menor Monitoring Committee and the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO), the lagoon seems once again to be on the verge of collapse.

This is the reality reported by the Spanish Newspaper ‘La Verdad’ on and that were quickly removed by environmental agents.

The newspaper confirmed that the officers have collected between 150 and 200 dead fish on the Castillicos beach, in Santiago de la Ribera, although they maintain that it is a “one-time event”.

On April 26, the IEO technicians already warned that the state of eutrophication in the Mar Menor had worsened tin terms of it’s water quality parameters, in a report in which they also pointed out that the nutrients delivered by torrential rains and episodes of hazy red mist experienced in recent months “could aggravate the deterioration in the lagoon ecosystem.”

Consequently, the IEO warned of the risk of oxygen depletion and the further massive death of many organisms in the lagoon.