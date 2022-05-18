



The butane cylinder continues its price climb and has now reached its third consecutive historical maximum, costing 19.55 euro, 40% more than a year ago (5.59 euro), according to the Facua consumer association.

With this new increase, the standard bottle of 12.5 kilos is 4.9% more expensive (92 cents) than in January, when it was at 18.63 euro.

The price of the standard 12.5-kilo cylinder is set as of May 17, 2022 at 19.55 euro (including 0.015 euros per kilo of hydrocarbon tax and 21% VAT) compared to 18.63 euro from March 2022.

In November 2021 it was set at 16.92 euro; in September, at 16.13 euro; in July, at 15.37 euro; and in March of that same year, at 13.96 euro.

The Facua consumer association calls on the Government to modify the method of calculation to ensure the protection of the economic interests of consumers.