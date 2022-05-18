



The Mayor of Crevillente, José Manuel Penalva, and the Councillor for Public Services, Noemí Candela, have visited the latest areas being tackled by cleaning teams in the municipality.

As Candela has pointed out, currently the cleaning work is focusing on the entrance and exit areas of the town, such as access from the N-340 Highway, the Polígono de la Cerámica, Cachapets and the Paseo de la Estación. “The cleaning brigades are doing a great job to make the first impression of the people who visit our municipality more attractive and, of course, so that we Crevillentinos and Crevillentinas can be more and more proud of the image and the state of our people” affirmed the mayor.

The action is part of the intensive cleaning work that is being programmed to achieve a cleaner and more attractive town. José Manuel Penalva has made a special thanks to the workers who make up the municipal crews and who are carrying out these tasks, many of them hired through employment programs.

Finally, Noemí Candela recalled the obligation of companies to have a waste manager and highlighted its importance, since it is necessary to be able to correctly treat the remains of any waste material.