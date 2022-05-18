



The Mayor of Jumilla, Juana Guardiola, and the Councillor for Culture, Pilar Martínez, accompanied by the head of the area and the museum technician, Andrés Martínez and Estefanía Gandía, presented the activities organised by the Department of Culture to celebrate the Museum Night 2022.

The event will take place on Saturday 21 and will begin at 11:30 am with the official opening ceremony of the Jumilla Wine Museum. “This is exciting news, and we were looking forward to making it known, since after many years of effort we are finally going to be able to open it, now fully equipped and with the aim of making it an emblematic and reference place for visits to our municipality”, highlighted the mayor.

The Night of the Museums program will have two children’s activities that will take place in the Archaeology and Ethnography sections from 11:00 am. Likewise, two dramatized visits have been scheduled for families, at 12:30 and 6:00 p.m. in Archaeology and Ethnography, respectively.

Likewise, two guided visits are planned: in the morning (12:30 p.m.) at the Museum of Ethnography and Sciences to the Entomology section, by collaborator Francisco Lencina; and in the afternoon (6:30 p.m.), to the recently opened Wine Museum, in charge of the technician, Estefanía Gandía.

In the afternoon, La Casa del Artesano will host a demonstration of esparto grass, as well as flowers and porcelain earrings, and will take to the streets through a craft market, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución.

The day will close with theatre in the gardens of the Wine Museum (7:30 p.m.) and two street music performances. At 8:30 p.m., Dúo Hispania at the door of the Museum of Ethnography and at 10:00 p.m., Women with roots in the Plaza de Arriba.

All municipal spaces will have temporary exhibitions. At the Wine Museum, ‘Derribando labels’, by Miguel Ángel Lozano, will be inaugurated, and in the Archaeology section, ‘Todos a comer’, curated by Estefanía Gandía. In the Ethnography section you can continue to visit ‘Engraving in the Jumilla Collections’ and at the Casa del Artesano, the Haykus Ilustrados exhibition.

Likewise, the Roque Molera Museum of the Brotherhood of Christ Amarrado a la Columna, the Jesús Nazareno Museum, the museum chapel of the Ecce Homo Brotherhood, as well as the Museum of Art and Wine, will be available to the visitor with extended hours. which will offer free guided tours throughout the day and a special dinner.

All activities are free, but many of them require prior registration due to capacity issues. The opening hours of the museums are extended on Saturday: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The detailed program can be consulted on the municipal website and social networks, as well as on paper, since triptychs have been published with all the information.