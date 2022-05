Friday 27th May at 2.30pm

Two course meal – Pie ,mash and liquor OR Bangers, mash and onion gravy OR Fish, chips and mushy peas. Sweet course, Eton Mess or Apple Crumble

QUiz, Raffle, Spot Prizes, Fancy dress optional, dress as a royal or cockney character or just glam up. Prizes to be won.

15 Euros a head Booking Essential as places Limited

Sure to be a fun afternoon. say organizers David & Lorraine Whitney.

Further info on Tel 965 70 5907