



We’re so pleased to announce that the 2021 Poppy Appeal raised an incredible £38.6 million. We would like to say a HUGE thank you to all our wonderful volunteers, supporters, partners, members and staff for their considerable efforts and help in making this achievement possible.

While the 2021 Poppy Appeal took place during a challenging time with pandemic controls still in place across the country, this is an amazing total and will help us continue to carry out our life changing work supporting the Armed Forces community.

This is an amazing amount that will benefit so many people around the world.

Here in Spain, your generous donations reached €119,835.02. All this money, and more, will be spent supporting beneficiaries right here in Spain.

If you, or someone you know, needs our help and support you can contact us through Spain District North Facebook page or through any of the details given on our web page.

http://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north