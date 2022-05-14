



By Andrew Atkinson

Good As Hell (2-1) from 5-2, Authorized Art (9-2), and Ganathapi (evens) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 33-1 treble at Wexford on Saturday.

Paul Townend rode Willie Mullins trained seven-year-old Authorized Art to victory in the Poolcourt Rated Hurdle over 2m 1f.

Mullins saddled Ganapathi with Townend up in the Freddie Doyle Memorial Novice Chase over 2m, gaining a 1 1/2 lengths win ahead of Genois, with Ash Tree Meadow, third.

Selection Sir Bob (4.50) was withdrawn.

Navan – Cairde Go Deo lands Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Ger Lyons trained Cairde Go Deo, under Colin Keane, landed the feature Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes at Navan on Saturday.

Cairde Go Deo gained an eight-length victory ahead of 33-1 shot Hotter Than Hades, in a race that saw Aidan O’Brien trained 4-6 favourite Arbutus sustain a fatal injury.

“I love horses and I don’t like seeing that – the injury to Arbutus,” said Lyons.

“It was all about the trip with Cairde Go Deo – she loved the ground.

“We were going to wait for the Munster Oaks, but we took a view that this race was going to cut up at the start of the week, and it did,” said Lyons.

“We watched the Lingfield Oaks Trial last weekend and part of me thought we left that one behind us.

“But I’d rather do it at Navan and take it from there. The next step will be the Munster Oaks – time will tell whether she is worth stepping up into the big time,” added Lyons.

Lariat (15-2) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the 20 runners Troytown Bar Handicap over 1m 5f, won by Isaiah.

