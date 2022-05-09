Los Alcàzares Camera Club featured on UK TV!





Back in November 2021, Los Alcàzares Camera Club visited the home of member Nilam Wright for a demonstration of Indian cooking and a curry lunch. At that time Nilam was being filmed for the popular Channel 5 series ‘Bargain-loving Brits in the Sun’ so the Camera Club were delighted to see themselves on TV in the episode aired on Tuesday 26 April 22.

The ‘highlight’ of the event was when member Brian set light to the poppadom he was cooking and had to put out the flaming food by stamping it into the ground with his foot. Nilam’s only comment was ‘Nice shoes, Brian!’

Whilst they can’t promise any celebrity appearances on tv in the future, Los Alcázares Camera Club is always looking for new members, who can be permanent residents in Spain or ‘swallows’.

The Club meets on the first Tuesday of the month on ‘Zoom’ at 10.30am (Spain) or 9.30am (UK). At this meeting members discuss their monthly photo competition and usually watch a photography workshop video.

On the third Tuesday of the month, the Club has a field trip to take photographs followed by a meal to which family and friends are also invited.

Anyone interested in joining Los Alcázares Camera Club should have a look at the website http://www.los-alcazares-camera.club/ or contact the Chairman, John Dorsett on 0034 966762715 or mobile 0034 606452445 or the Secretary, Pip Shail on mikeshail45@googlemail.com