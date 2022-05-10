



Holly Bannis daughter of Murcia based ex-Hot Chocolate lead singer Greg Bannis talks to Andrew Atkinson ahead to her role in Theatre shows ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It – A Tribute to Tina Turner and ‘Whitney, Queen Of The Night’ touring across the UK, Ireland, Europe and appearing in the West End, after breaking into stardom.

“I WILL never forget where I came from – working in pubs, restaurants, social clubs, workingmens clubs, birthday parties, golf clubs – you name it I’ve done it!,” said Holly.

Holly, who was signed-up after appearing as Tina Turner on TV show ‘Starstruck’ in April, said: “I’ve always given 100% – having worked up to five gigs every week for eight years, grafting my way forward.

“It was a learning curve about myself, studying my performances, my vocal ability, my stage presence.

“Most of all, just being me, doing what I love has got me along the way. I always knew I was built for more, but you MUST do the ground work.”

Holly has followed in the footsteps of dad Greg Bannis, lead singer of Hot Chocolate for 18 years, when replacing Errol Brown.

“As my dad always said ‘remember these gigs are your bread and butter and I will always return, should I ever have to’.

“Having said that, I still have a handful of gigs in December for my agents, already in the diary, that I will be doing whilst Theatres have Panto shows over the festive period,” said Holly.

Holly added: “I’ve been well looked after and respected by all my agents. I am forever grateful for the amount of work they have given me, along with some lovely venues over the years.

“Remembering the not so good venues too – but work is work – we have to do it.

“I’ve been fortunate to not have had too many bad nights. Sometimes as a woman in this industry, turning up alone and dealing with a lot of drunks, can be hard.

“I honestly can’t wait for the time now to not have to load my car up – and unload all myself – after singing around 36 songs a night, with sore feet and bad back.”

Holly, who left her job at South East Water, Gillingham, after a decade, said: “I am about to work much harder – but that’s on stage – so it’s all good.

“Singing to two people or 200, I still give the same show. Now my time has finally come to grow. I have always said to myself ‘something has got to give’.

“That message has been delivered and I couldn’t be happier – also more scared. I thank everybody who has met me along the way, come to watch and support me, shared the journey and most of all believed in me.

“It’s on to the next chapter. Going on tour with two incredible shows, starting in May, outside of the UK.”

Caption: Holly Bannis as Tina Turner: My time has finally come.