



Due to popular demand and to lift some of the gloom of the last two years, the first ever International Parade Extravaganza will take place on Saturday 7th May at 4pm in Cabo Roig. Orihuela Costa has probably the most diverse mix of nationalities in Spain with over 100 nationalities living and registered here.

This International Parade is a non-political, non-religious, non-ideological day of fun and celebration for everyone young and old, so get along to Cabo Roig on Saturday and enjoy what is sure to be a marvelous spectacle.