



CD THADER -1 CREVILLENTE DEPORTIVO – 1

This top of the table preferente match featured play off hopefulls Thader versus league leaders Crevillente. Towards the end of last year, Thader conceded 2 late goals to lose the match at Crevillente, so it was heartbreaking for the boys from Rojales to suffer a similar heartbreak yet again. But this vital point means that qualification for play offs is still in Thader’s own hands.

The day started in a sun-soaked festival mood, when a local Spanish marching brass band attracting a fair number of Thader fans, who accompanied them from Rojales town centre to Moi Gomez stadium. Thader quickly seized the initiative, for after only 5 mins, Pedro connected with a cross, only to thunder his shot against the post.

Next it was Calderon to have a go, but alas his close-range header was way off target. When Pedro was brought down in the box after 15 mins, it looked a cast iron penalty, but the ref was unimpressed. From the next attack, Calderon again missed a glorious opportunity, this time his lack of composure resulted in him again failing to trouble the keeper.

It was all Thader, and on 21 mins, Fran should have done better when his header from a corner narrowly missed the far post. A rare Crevillente attack almost saw them take the lead, but from a good looking cross, no one could get a final touch into an empty goal. Following a 3 minutes drinks break, the deadlock was broken on 43 mins.

A delightful cross by Fran into the path of Pedro, was finished in style by the classy striker who following a first touch, slid the ball under a helpless keeper.

If it was all Thader in the 1st half, it was role reversal in the 2nd, as Crevillente were in no mood to let the hosts take all points on offer. It took a last-ditch block tackle by Javi to deny a certain goal, then the visitors were robbed of an opener by an upright.

Full back Adrian headed wide of an open goal on 71 mins, as Crevillente applied relentless pressure. Both Javi and Lloyd came close to doubling Thader’s lead, but you always felt that a 2nd goal was a necessity.

Then it got very silly, as referee Lopez decided to take centre stage. First, he issued Thader’s assistant manager 2 yellow cards in quick succession; then manager Raul Mora suffered the same fate. Mora’s dismissal was for disputing a blatantly obvious throw in that was given the wrong way by both ref and linesman.

With 9 mins of stoppage time inexplicably awarded by senor Lopez, Crevillente launched a final assault down the right wing, which was finished in style by a jubilant Kike and a few visiting fans.

To say that this draw felt like a defeat is an understatement, for Thader worked their socks off, only to be undone by a match official who seemed hell bent on adding on as much time as needed, for the visitors to equalise.

Next weekend, Thader are away at Carrus Ilicatano (Elche), whilst CFI Alicante visit Benferri. With both teams currently on 56 points, and with only 2 games remaining, it could all go down to the final day to decide who makes the last play off slot remaining their own.

Image courtesy CD Thader