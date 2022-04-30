



By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby picked up the Qipco 2000 Guineas – with Coroebus – with stablemate 5-4 favourite Native Trail thwarted to bag the £283,000 winning purse, when going down by 3/4 length at Newmarket on Saturday.

Luxembourg (9-2) from 6-1 trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third.

Coroebus, 5-1, ridden by James Doyle, the stables second string, turned the tables on unbeaten champion two-year-old Native Trail, under William Buick.

“I’m delighted for the whole team – and for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and team Godolphin.

“It was always going to be a hard call for William to get off Native Trail to get on Coroebus, but James is an integral part of the team, for him to have his first English Classic winner is fantastic,” said Appleby.

“I don’t think William will have any excuses, I think he was beaten by a better horse. I can see James was travelling for fun,” said Appleby.

“All credit to Charlie, he’s an incredible man to learn from and to work for, it’s a privilege to work for him.

“My only worry was getting left without any cover but after half a furlong I was pretty happy. He warmed into the race so easily. My God he’s got potential. The turn of foot he showed there was incredible,” said jubilant Doyle.

Image courtesy Newmarket Racecourse

