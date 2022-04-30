



By Andrew Atkinson

Marcus Tregoning trained Al Azhar ridden by Jim Crowley completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 157-1 accumulator at Goodwood on Saturday.

Al Azhar 6-1 landed the Knights Hill Handicap over 1m 2f gaining a head verdict photo finish, ahead of Andrew Balding trained Swilcan Bridge.

Moktasaab (evens) owned by Harry Redknapp won the William Hill Handicap over 1m 1f, gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win ahead of Caradoc.

Super Superjack, 2-1, under Jack Mitchell, won the Golf At Goodwood Handicap over 2 miles, gaining a 3 lengths victory ahead of Orin Swift, ridden by Richard Kingscote.

The 157-1 accumulator paid £439.35 in a Yankee bet.

Selections Alotaibi 7-2 and Chef De Partie 7-2, were both beaten by a head in photo finishes in their respective races at Goodwood.

Caption: Jim Crowley rode Al Azhar in Goodwood fromthehorsesmouth.info 157-1 accumulator.

