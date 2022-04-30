



By Andrew Atkinson

Punters had a bumper each-way pay day on Saturday with fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Oasis Prince 28-1, Romain De Senam 25-1 and Fully Charged 16-1 all placed.

Jack Garrity rode six-year-old Oasis Prince to a place at Thirsk. David Pipe trained Romain De Senam, under David Noonan, was placed at Uttoxeter.

At Punchestown, Henry de Bromhead trained Fully Charged was placed in the Grade B Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase.

Each-way selections Jumby 11-2 finished sixth in the Betfair Handicap at Newmarket, with Skybet paying seven places.

Luxembourg 9-2 from 6-1, finished third in the Qipco 2000 Guineas, with Tritonic 9-2, second in the Betfair Handicap at Newmarket.

Chestnut Pete 9-2 from 11-2 ran third in the Marston Brewery Maiden Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Caption: David Pipe: 25-1 Romain De Senam, Uttoxeter place.

