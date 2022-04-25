



COSTA BLANCA DARKNESS Into LIGHT CALL FOR PUBLIC SUPPORT AS ‘DARKNESS INTO LIGHT’ WALK RETURNS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019

Darkness Into Light Costa Blanca will take place at sunrise on May 7th at 5:30am from The Cabo Roig Inn, Cabo Roig

Darkness Into Light is the charity’s flagship fundraising event each year, involving tens of thousands of supporters in Ireland and around the globe symbolically walking 5km from darkness into light

Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event supporting the suicide prevention charity Pieta and over forty other international partner charities, will return at sunrise on May 7th.

As the world reopens, Darkness Into Light will return with its organised events in 24 international locations, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

Speaking on the importance of the event in supporting the ongoing work that Pieta and partner charities undertake, Sinead Price, Fundraising and Marketing Director for the organisation said, “Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion.

Social connection is the heartbeat of Pieta so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May in most of our venues.”

Pieta provides free counselling to those who are engaging in self-harm or have suicidal thoughts and provide free bereavement services to those who have been touched by suicide. The funds raised from Darkness into Light will be felt not just by Pieta clients but also by the people supported by more than forty supported charity partners working in the area of mental health globally.

Costa Blanca Darkness Into Light team continue to Partner with ADIEM, based in Orihuela, Torrevieja and Alicante. The Costa Blanca team and ADIEM have been working closely together over the past four years on local Mental Health Awareness Campaigns.

ADIEM, who were founded in 1997 emerged as an Association in Orihuela (Alicante), made up of a group of families and Founding Members who came together while sharing the needs and concerns of our relatives with mental health problems.

Pieta Interim CEO, Denise Cronin is urging people to join the Darkness into Light global movement wherever they are in the world, “The need for public support is greater than ever especially now when so many people are feeling anxious after prolonged periods of isolation.

I am appealing to people who are considering taking part on May 7th to join us and support their local partner charity.

The funds raised will help to ensure that vital services will continue to be supported in the aftermath of the pandemic. Details of our international partner charities can be found by visiting https://www.darknessintolight.ie/about/partner-charities

For more information on this year’s walk in Costa Blanca, visit Costa Blanca Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/DILCostaBlanca

https://www.darknessintolight.ie

https://www.adiem.org/