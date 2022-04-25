Garden Felix





Fuchsias are shrubs that have hanging, bell-shaped, bi-coloured flowers that will start flowering in May – and continue through to autumn.

Depending on the variety, fuchsias are extremely versatile and can be grown as stand-alone shrubs, climbers, informal hedges or standards, as well as bedding plants in pots and hanging baskets for patio displays.

Flowers come in shades of white, candy pink, magenta, purple and red, along with golden, purple or red-tinged leaves too.

Fuchsias are easy to grow, simply plant them in sun or partial shade, but note a scorching south-facing spot can be too much in summer.

They can cope with any type of soil, however, it must be well-draining.

Plant out in spring or early summer and water regularly, until established.

Remember to water fuchsias in containers regularly, keeping the compost moist, but not soggy, allowing any excess to drain away.

Feed with a high potash liquid plant food, such as tomato food, throughout summer to encourage more flowers.

Dead flowers will normally fall off on their own accord, but dead-heading will help keep the plant producing flowers.

A common pest of fuchsias is the vine weevil, that nibble notches out of the leaves, but it’s the white grubs that do the most damage feasting on plant roots underground which can kill the plant.

Both the flowers and the small purple berries that follow them are edible.

The flowers can be crystallised and used to decorate cakes and desserts, while the fruits of some varieties have a citrussy, peppery taste and can be used to make jam.