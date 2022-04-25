



The multi-million euros Grand Design house in Torremendro, Orihuela, that appeared on TV show ‘Grand Designs Abroad’ has been sold.

“The Villa, Casa La Pedera is sold,” revealed Jenni Ray, who bought land with husband Derek to build the exclusive property overlooking Lake Pedrera in 2004.

“The paperwork and documents are completed,” said Jenni, having purchased land in Orihuela almost two decades ago to build their dream house.

Cas la Pedrera became a successful business, hosting major Flamenco Spectacular Shows, raising thousands of euros for charities, including Elche Children’s Home.

However, issues arose with the authorities over the years, that lead to fines and the cancellation of events, ultimately ending in putting the property on sale.

“It has been a tremendously personal journey for myself and family – it’s the right time now to move on,” said Jenni.

“The new owners will take over from the 3rd of October and the home will be private,” said Jenni.

“Thanks to everyone for their well wishes. It is the end of an era. It has been a long, tough journey, but one that I am immensely proud of.

“We are leaving a legacy. The new owners have already fallen in love with the property,” added Jenni.

Caption: Casa La Pedrera sold to new private owner.