



The latest storms that hit the Murcia region left San Pedro del Pinatar flooded for the SEVENTEENTH time during the last seven months.

ElMojonEsUno alleged that the flooded area is due to water running off agricultural land.

The Neighbourhood Stop Flood Platform says floodwater runs down into El Mojon, with streets left under water once again.

ElMojonEsUno also claim that the murky water is causing pollution, having entered the Las Salinas National Park.

Action has been called that the San Pedro del Pinatar Council and El Pilar de la Horadada Council amalgamate in a bid for the Hydrographic Confederation of the Segura acts, by means of intervention to amend the situation.

