



Santa Pola town hall is set to put to public tender a contract for the remodelling works of the Paco Hernández sports centre, for a total amount of 531 thousand euro.

The project is already finished, so only the adjudication of the work remains. The total amount is within the Plan of the Diputación de Alicante, which contributes 260 thousand euro, and the rest is contributed by the local government.

The Councillor for Sports, Julio Baeza, says that “the new Paco Hernández sports centre will have one new sports court for the practice of soccer, basketball, handball and volleyball. In addition, the ground floor of the current grandstand will be used for warehouses and new changing rooms, warehouses will be built, and the lighting of the sports centre will be renewed. The façade is going to be completely renewed with a new image”.

“The Government Team is fully committed to continuing to advance in sports infrastructure both in the urban area and in Gran Alacant. In just 3 years, we have added 2 new paddle tennis courts, basketball courts in Gran Alacant and an 8-a-side soccer field whose project is under development. We have more projects and improvements that we will be announcing shortly”.

The project provides for the improvement of the landscaping of the area and new urban furniture will be installed (benches, litter bins, etc.) as well as the exterior fencing and accesses. The enclosure’s exterior fencing will be improved by applying paint coatings in the blind zone, up to 1.60 metres high and the upper area in Avda. Valencia and Avda. Albacete will be replaced by a metal fence with 80-100 centimetre high slats.