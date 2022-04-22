



Pilar de la Horadada´s Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Miguel Moya, along with the Councillor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, and the Local Police Inspector, Jesús Navarrete, attended the “Bicicleta, ciudad y estrategia” (Bicycle, city and strategy) conference organised by the Senate and the Network of Cities for the Bicycle (RCxB) in the Upper House in Madrid.

The event dealt with the issue of the urban bicycle with the aim of putting it at the centre of the mobility policies of all public administrations and institutions, and promoting it in a coordinated way as a regular means of urban travel in the municipalities of Spain. The distribution of goods by bicycle, cycling logistics, has also been addressed.

The presentation was opened with representatives of the Senate, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) and the Network of Cities for Bicycles. The RCxB is chaired and led by the Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB), the administration that manages the mobility of the Barcelona metropolis and has become a benchmark for sustainable mobility in Spain and Europe.

The European Cyclist Federation and representatives of the main cities of Spain (Logroño, La Laguna, Madrid, Seville, Elche, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Santander and Valladolid) also attended. In addition, the main representative of the bicycle industry in Spain, the Association of Brands and Bicycles of Spain (AMBE), and different brand representatives were present.

Among other organisations, ISGlobal has participated to provide a scientific and health perspective. And in the field of cycle tourism, a representative from Eurovelo Spain and another from the Spanish Cycling Federation were also there.