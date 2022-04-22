The Councillor for Education in Torrevieja, Ricardo Recuero, has presented this morning the School Admission period for the next academic year 2022/2023 in the schools of the town.
This year, like last year, it will be possible to apply for a school place through the website telematricula.es.

As a novelty this year, it will be possible to formalise applications electronically for the Infant, Primary, ESO and Baccalaureate levels. For Formative Cycles, the formalisation of registration will be only face-to-face.

Ricardo Recuero has recalled that students born in 2019 must attend school for 3-year-old children. In the case of request for a 2-year-old classroom, it will be the children born in 2020.

SCHOOL ADMISSION DEADLINE:

-Infant and Primary

From April 26 to May 4

Process

• Provisional listings on May 19

• Claims until May 23

• Final listings: June 3

• Online enrolment from June 3 to 21

* Face-to-face registration from June 22 to July 6

-Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO)

From May 26 to June 3

Process

• Provisional listings July 5

• Claims until July 7

• Final listings July 18

• Formalisation of registration electronically from July 18 to 21

• Face-to-face registration from July 19 to 22

-Baccalaureate

From May 26 to June 3

Process

• Provisional listings July 12

• Claims until July 14

• Final listings July 22

• Formalisation of registration electronically: from July 22 to 27

• Face-to-face enrolment from July 25 to 28

-FP: Basic, Intermediate and Higher Degree

From May 19 to 29

Process

• Provisional list of middle and higher grade: July 11

• Provisional list of basic grade: July 6

• Complaints middle and higher grade: from July 11 to 13

• Claims basic grade: from July 6 to 8

• Definitive middle and higher grade listings: July 21

• Definitive basic grade listings: July 14

• Middle and higher grade face-to-face enrolment: from June 22 to 29

 

