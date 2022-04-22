As a novelty this year, it will be possible to formalise applications electronically for the Infant, Primary, ESO and Baccalaureate levels. For Formative Cycles, the formalisation of registration will be only face-to-face.
Ricardo Recuero has recalled that students born in 2019 must attend school for 3-year-old children. In the case of request for a 2-year-old classroom, it will be the children born in 2020.
SCHOOL ADMISSION DEADLINE:
-Infant and Primary
From April 26 to May 4
Process
• Provisional listings on May 19
• Claims until May 23
• Final listings: June 3
• Online enrolment from June 3 to 21
* Face-to-face registration from June 22 to July 6
-Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO)
From May 26 to June 3
Process
• Provisional listings July 5
• Claims until July 7
• Final listings July 18
• Formalisation of registration electronically from July 18 to 21
• Face-to-face registration from July 19 to 22
-Baccalaureate
From May 26 to June 3
Process
• Provisional listings July 12
• Claims until July 14
• Final listings July 22
• Formalisation of registration electronically: from July 22 to 27
• Face-to-face enrolment from July 25 to 28
-FP: Basic, Intermediate and Higher Degree
From May 19 to 29
Process
• Provisional list of middle and higher grade: July 11
• Provisional list of basic grade: July 6
• Complaints middle and higher grade: from July 11 to 13
• Claims basic grade: from July 6 to 8
• Definitive middle and higher grade listings: July 21
• Definitive basic grade listings: July 14
• Middle and higher grade face-to-face enrolment: from June 22 to 29