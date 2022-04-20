



Torrevieja’s Charo Esquiva, Rafa Nadal Tour champion

Following on from her success in the Barcelona TEC Cup last weekend, for the second consecutive week, Charo achieved a prestigious victory in Catalonia, this time in the Rafa Nadal Tour under-14 tournament at CE Valldoreix in Barcelona, ​​and like last week, Charo won the tournament without losing a single set in her 5 games.

In the final she beat the Romanian player Gabriela Paun by 6-1, 6-0.

Charo’s next tournament is the Under-14 tournament at the Open 500 Conde de Godo in Barcelona, ​​which is played this coming weekend, in parallel with the professionals competition.