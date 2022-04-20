Copa de la Reina Rugby Sevens

Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium.
Free Entry
Teams competing
ARQUITECTURA MADRID
HORTALEZA MADRID
VRAC VALLADOLID
SHAMROCK MALLORCA
JABATOS MOSTOLES MADRID
GETXO VASQUE COUNTRY
SEVILLA UNIVERSITY
COSTA BLANCA ALICANTE
This popular event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Villajoyosa Council, Diputacion de Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca
Facilities at the ground include Bar, DJ Music, food stails, catering area, souvenir shop and Free parking area
Anyone wishing to come along will find Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium is situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66 (Villajoyosa). At the first roundabout head for the mountain. It is about 1 km from the Motorway exit nº 66. Or take the Villajoyosa by-pass, and take the middle exit, at the first roundabout, bear right towards the motorway entrance and at the second roundabout bare left towards the mountain.
Make a date and mark off your diary for the Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May
If you need more information please contact Ignacio Davila 608 068 208, email info@benidormsevens.com