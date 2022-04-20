Copa de la Reina Rugby Sevens





Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium.

Free Entry

Teams competing

ARQUITECTURA MADRID

HORTALEZA MADRID

VRAC VALLADOLID

SHAMROCK MALLORCA

JABATOS MOSTOLES MADRID

GETXO VASQUE COUNTRY

SEVILLA UNIVERSITY

COSTA BLANCA ALICANTE

This popular event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Villajoyosa Council, Diputacion de Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca

Facilities at the ground include Bar, DJ Music, food stails, catering area, souvenir shop and Free parking area

Anyone wishing to come along will find Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium is situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66 (Villajoyosa). At the first roundabout head for the mountain. It is about 1 km from the Motorway exit nº 66. Or take the Villajoyosa by-pass, and take the middle exit, at the first roundabout, bear right towards the motorway entrance and at the second roundabout bare left towards the mountain.

Make a date and mark off your diary for the Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May

If you need more information please contact Ignacio Davila 608 068 208, email info@benidormsevens.com