



The Diputación de Alicante will allocate five million euro this year to the renovation of artificial turf soccer fields in the municipalities of the province, an increase of 25%.

“Thanks to this item, we continue to promote investments to improve the football fields in our municipalities, while providing coverage to the four town councils that were left out of this call last year, from which 32 town halls benefited,” explained the President of the Diputación, Carlos Mazón, detailing how Elche, Santa Pola, Torrevieja and Villena will benefit.

The program is aimed at all the localities in the territory that have infrastructures of this type that have exceeded their useful life -minimum age of ten years- and includes, among other actions, the repair and preparation of the playing surface prior to installation of the grass, the removal and installation of sports equipment, the drainage of the sand and rubber filling, the change of obsolete grass or the removal and cleaning of the perimeter grids (gutters).

Likewise, the plan contemplates the transformation of earth fields to artificial turf. In these cases, the necessary work will also be carried out to adapt the playing surface, such as earthworks, treatment with special silicones, the installation of the irrigation system or the placement of enclosures and protection nets.

The deputy responsible for the area, Eduardo Dolón, also the Mayor of Torrevieja, highlighted the importance of this type of subsidy “which allows us to improve the sports facilities of our municipalities and, with it, the quality of life of our neighbours. Because investing in sport is investing in health and also in the future”.